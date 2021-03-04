Manchester United: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.10% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of ($4.00).

Revenue of $228,197,000 up by 1.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $219,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Manchester United hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/manchester/mediaframe/43718/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.70

52-week low: $12.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.03%

Company Description

Manchester United PLC operates a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club, which includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United is based in England. The company has three principal sectors from which the majority of the revenue is generated including Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday.