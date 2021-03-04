Recap: Immersion Q4 Earnings

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 190.00% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $10,935,000 declined by 4.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vxf6x9q2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.64

Company's 52-week low was at $4.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.47%

Company Profile

Immersion Corp is focused on the creation, design, development, and licensing of innovative haptic technologies that allow people to use its sense of touch more fully as they engage with products and experience the digital world. The company's software focuses on applications in mobile devices, wearables, consumer, and gaming devices markets. It generates revenue from royalty and license fees, and development contract and service fees. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.