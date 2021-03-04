Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q4 Earnings

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.18% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $3,716,000 higher by 15.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ClearPoint Neuro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/mric/mediaframe/43779/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $31.29

52-week low: $2.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 153.09%

Company Overview

ClearPoint Neuro Inc is a medical device company based in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It has two product platforms: ClearPoint system, which is in commercial use in the United States, is used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and ClearTrace system, which is under development, to be used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. The company's products and product candidates include ClearPoint neuro system, MRI-guided drug delivery, and Thermal therapy system.