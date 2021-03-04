Imax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 160.00% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $55,990,000 declined by 54.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $46,810,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Imax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e7u8o286

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.05

Company's 52-week low was at $6.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 86.47%

Company Profile

Imax is now primarily a technology hardware and brand-licensing company that does not operate the vast majority of Imax theaters. Instead, the firm generates revenue via selling and leasing the required proprietary equipment and via fees for digitally remastering standard films into the proprietary Imax format. The firm has expanded from 210 commercial theaters in 2008 to over 950 today and increased the annual number of Imax releases from 13 in 2007 to 46 in 2015.