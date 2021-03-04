Slack Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $250,598,000 up by 37.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $239,410,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Slack Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.57

52-week low: $15.10

Price action over last quarter: down 6.46%

Company Profile

Slack Technologies operates Slack, a software-as-a-service platform that brings together people, applications, and data. The platform is appropriate for all business types, from small and medium-size businesses to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2009 as a game developer but later changed its focus and released its internally developed toolset, Slack, in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.