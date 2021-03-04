 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slack Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $250,598,000 up by 37.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $239,410,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Slack Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.57

52-week low: $15.10

Price action over last quarter: down 6.46%

Company Profile

Slack Technologies operates Slack, a software-as-a-service platform that brings together people, applications, and data. The platform is appropriate for all business types, from small and medium-size businesses to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2009 as a game developer but later changed its focus and released its internally developed toolset, Slack, in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.

 

Related Articles (WORK)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Gamestop, Zoom, Nio, Snowflake, Costco And More
Twilio Could Invest $750M In Carlyle Group's Syniverse: WSJ
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Salesforce Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Here's Why MicroVision, Verizon And Slack Are Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings