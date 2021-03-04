 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Syros Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:

During Q4, Syros Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:SYRS) reported sales totaled $5.70 million. Despite a 53.81% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $29.22 million. In Q3, Syros Pharmaceuticals brought in $3.83 million in sales but lost $19.00 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Syros Pharmaceuticals's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Syros Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.32%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Syros Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Syros Pharmaceuticals, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Syros Pharmaceuticals reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.62/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.5/share.

 

Related Articles (SYRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Pfizer, Kiniksa Rises On Commercialization Pact With Regeneron, Bio-Techne To Buy Diagnostic Company
Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com