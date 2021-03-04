 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: CRA International Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.38% over the past year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $137,422,000 higher by 15.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $128,270,000.

Looking Ahead

CRA International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjqiw7fa

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.39

52-week low: $21.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.18%

Company Profile

CRA International Inc is a U.S.-based advisory firm that provides economic, financial, and management consultancy services. The company advises clients on economic and financial issues relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and helps businesses set important business strategies and solve performance-related issues. The company's clients include domestic and foreign companies, government agencies, public and private utilities, and national and international trade associations. In addition, CRA International owns a majority stake in NeuCo, a company that develops and markets neutral network software tools and related application consultancy services. CRA International generates almost all its revenue from the United States and United Kingdom.

 

Related Articles (CRAI)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com