Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) fell 12.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 124.14% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $173,889,000 higher by 39.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $196,330,000.

Outlook

Q1 revenue expected to be between $160,000,000 and $170,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/prpl/mediaframe/43799/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.08

Company's 52-week low was at $4.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.11%

Company Description

Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. It sells its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners and third-party online retailers.