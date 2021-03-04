Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) fell 12.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 124.14% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.11.
Revenue of $173,889,000 higher by 39.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $196,330,000.
Outlook
Q1 revenue expected to be between $160,000,000 and $170,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 04, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/prpl/mediaframe/43799/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $41.08
Company's 52-week low was at $4.42
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.11%
Company Description
Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. It sells its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners and third-party online retailers.
