WAVE Life Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.24% year over year to ($0.59), which beat the estimate of ($0.61).

Revenue of $9,439,000 higher by 293.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,750,000.

Looking Ahead

WAVE Life Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3y3ewzq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.98

Company's 52-week low was at $6.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.01%

Company Overview

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company based in Singapore. It owns a diverse pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutics meant to address rare genetic diseases related to the central nervous system, muscles, eyes, liver, and skin. Its nucleic acid therapeutics target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.