Ciena: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $757,130,000 declined by 9.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $749,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Ciena hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ciena.com%2F&eventid=2948381&sessionid=1&key=C0460DCBDB9E299C486EC3E15B30EC5D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.52

52-week low: $30.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.78%

Company Description

Ciena Corp is a network strategy and technology company. It provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks. It serves various industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The business activities function through Networking Platforms; Platform Software and Services; Blue Planet Automation Software, and Global Services segments. Geographically, its presence is seen in the markets of the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and India.

 

