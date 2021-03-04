Recap: BJ's Wholesale Club Q4 Earnings

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) decreased 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $3,947,000,000 rose by 13.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,940,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BJ's Wholesale Club hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com%2F&eventid=2947561&sessionid=1&key=E5B4A6DEF4DFBA0D054891177D728715®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.18

Company's 52-week low was at $20.30

Price action over last quarter: down 9.52%

Company Description

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.