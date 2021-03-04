 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: BJ's Wholesale Club Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) decreased 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $3,947,000,000 rose by 13.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,940,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BJ's Wholesale Club hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com%2F&eventid=2947561&sessionid=1&key=E5B4A6DEF4DFBA0D054891177D728715&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.18

Company's 52-week low was at $20.30

Price action over last quarter: down 9.52%

Company Description

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.

 

Related Articles (BJ)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
BJs Wholesale Is Creeping In On Costco's Territory: Here's How
BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings: A Preview
Tuesday's Market Minute: Riding Retail's Recovery
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com