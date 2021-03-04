 Skip to main content

Recap: AdaptHealth Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 370.00% over the past year to ($0.47), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $348,429,000 up by 133.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $323,090,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,180,000,000 and $2,350,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/adapt/mediaframe/43657/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.58

52-week low: $10.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.63%

Company Overview

AdaptHealth Corp is a provider of home healthcare equipment and related services. Its products portfolio includes Mobility Products, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Therapy Supplies, Respiratory Therapy, Non-invasive Ventilation, Nutrition Supplies, Bed Lifts, Seat Lift Chairs, Home Modifications, Power Mobility, and Bath Aids.

 

