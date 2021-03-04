GMS: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 15.38% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.51.
Revenue of $751,191,000 decreased by 1.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $728,440,000.
Guidance
GMS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 04, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.gms.com/
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $37.85
52-week low: $10.39
Price action over last quarter: Up 34.44%
Company Description
GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products and geographically from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News