Recap: Circor International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Circor International (NYSE:CIR) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.51% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $208,351,000 declined by 14.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $207,570,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jc478o5y

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.50

Company's 52-week low was at $8.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.98%

Company Profile

Circor International Inc designs manufacture and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. It markets its products to industrial, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. The company has three reportable business segments namely: Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. It derives most of its revenues from the Industrial segment.