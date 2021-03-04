5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $30.86 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.9% to $32.96 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Marvell Technology shares dropped 6% to $42.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.1% to $462.89 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 0.5% to $14.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $43.78 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $323.75 in after-hours trading.
