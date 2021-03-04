5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $30.86 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.9% to $32.96 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MRVL) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Marvell Technology shares dropped 6% to $42.81 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.1% to $462.89 in after-hours trading.

