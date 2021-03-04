 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $30.86 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.9% to $32.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Marvell Technology shares dropped 6% to $42.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 0.1% to $462.89 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 0.5% to $14.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $43.78 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $323.75 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + AVGO)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Broadcom Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
BJs Wholesale Is Creeping In On Costco's Territory: Here's How
Earnings Preview: Broadcom
Earnings Preview: Costco Wholesale
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Gamestop, Zoom, Nio, Snowflake, Costco And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com