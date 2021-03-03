 Skip to main content

Why Globalstar Stock Spiked 9% In After-Hours Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2021 10:13pm   Comments
Why Globalstar Stock Spiked 9% In After-Hours Today

Globalstar, Inc (NYSE: GSAT)  stock rose over 9% in the after-hours trading today.
What Happened: The satellite solutions provider declared earnings per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of this year beating analyst projected earnings of $0 per share. 

Last year EPS stood at $0.03 in the same period and revenue came in at $31.84 million.

Globalstar Q4 revenue this year has risen 4.17% YoY to $33.17 million. 

Why It Matters: Earlier, the company’s shares rose 84% on Feb. 9 after an announcement regarding the addition of Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) Band n53 in Globalstar’s flagship X65 modem.

This year, Globalstar has also announced partnerships with Battlebox and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK). 

Price Action: Globalstar shares rose 9.03% to $1.69  in the after-hours trading on Wednesday after closing 8.28% in the regular session at $1.55.

Posted-In: Satellite SolutionsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

