Trip.com Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.57% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $761,000,000 declined by 36.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $763,220,000.

Outlook

Trip.com Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Trip.com Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 07:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p9sj3k36

Technicals

52-week high: $41.85

52-week low: $20.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.91%

Company Profile

Trip.com is the largest online travel agency in China. The company generated about 77% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2019. The rest of Trip.com's revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Most of its sales come through websites and mobile platforms, while the rest come from call centers. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.