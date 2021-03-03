Recap: TriplePoint Venture Gwth Q4 Earnings

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.33% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $23,422,000 up by 10.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tpvg/mediaframe/43122/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.79

Company's 52-week low was at $2.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.34%

Company Description

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of biofuels, business applications software, wireless communications equipment, e-commerce, clothing and accessories, conferencing equipment and services, personal goods, financial institutions and services, entertainment, mixed retailing, and healthcare services. Geographically, all the operations of the firm are functioned through the region of the US.