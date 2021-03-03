Hudson Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 56.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $22,110,000 decreased by 14.15% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $23,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Hudson Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2161/40141

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.08

Company's 52-week low was at $0.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.38%

Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc is an American industrial products manufacturer. It develops products which are mainly used in commercial air conditioning, processing, and refrigeration systems. The company products include refrigerant and industrial gases, refrigerant management services and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination. These are performed at a customer's site using its Zugibeast system, which is a fast and portable system and allows the R-Side services team to accelerate critical services while saving customers time, money and aggravation. The company also owns a web-based real-time monitoring service which is used in the facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems.