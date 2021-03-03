Okta: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 700.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $234,740,000 higher by 40.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $221,850,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between ($0.21) and ($0.20).

Q1 revenue expected between $237,000,000 and $239,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.okta.com/q4-fy21-earnings-call

Technicals

52-week high: $294.00

Company's 52-week low was at $88.66

Price action over last quarter: down 12.52%

Company Profile

Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.