A Preview Of Stellus Capital Inv's Earnings

On Thursday, March 04, Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Stellus Capital Inv EPS will likely be near $0.27 while revenue will be around $13.79 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Stellus Capital Inv announced EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $15.39 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 15.62%. Revenue would be down 10.4% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.24 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual 0.29 0.28 0.32 0.32 Revenue Estimate 13.86 M 14.53 M 15.74 M 15.53 M Revenue Actual 14.02 M 13.84 M 15.24 M 15.39 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Inv were trading at $11.78 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stellus Capital Inv is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.