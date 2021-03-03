Autolus Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Autolus Therapeutics's per-share loss will be near $0.77 on sales of $340.00 thousand, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Autolus Therapeutics reported a loss per share of $0.93 on sales of $309.00 thousand.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 17.2%. Revenue would be up 10.03% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.71 -0.74 -0.74 EPS Actual -0.72 -0.62 -0.60 -0.93 Revenue Estimate 300.00 K 440.00 K 600.00 K 520.00 K Revenue Actual 680.00 K 293.00 K 338.00 K 309.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics were trading at $6.8 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Autolus Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.