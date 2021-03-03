Earnings Preview: Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Methode Electronics earnings of $0.79 per share. Revenue will likely be around $277.70 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Methode Electronics posted EPS of $1.05 on sales of $285.90 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 24.76% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 2.87% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.26 0.76 0.92 EPS Actual 1.03 0.41 0.79 1.05 Revenue Estimate 276.60 M 174.30 M 209.05 M 279.38 M Revenue Actual 300.80 M 190.90 M 210.60 M 285.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics were trading at $40.07 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Methode Electronics is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.