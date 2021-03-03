Earnings Outlook for Circor International

On Thursday, March 04, Circor International (NYSE:CIR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Circor International is included in the following report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Circor International modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.63 on revenue of $207.57 million. Circor International EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.82. Sales were $242.64 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 23.17%. Revenue would be down 14.45% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.11 0.45 0.77 EPS Actual 0.36 0.22 0.20 0.82 Revenue Estimate 186.85 M 168.26 M 191.61 M 241.36 M Revenue Actual 186.64 M 186.07 M 192.21 M 242.64 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Circor International is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.