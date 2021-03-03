BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, March 04, BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

BJ's Wholesale Club EPS is expected to be around $0.67, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.94 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club reported a profit of $0.4 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.47 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 67.5%. Sales would be up 13.48% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 0.34 0.4 EPS Actual 0.92 0.77 0.69 0.4 Revenue Estimate 3.68 B 3.74 B 3.31 B 3.47 B Revenue Actual 3.73 B 3.95 B 3.80 B 3.47 B

Stock Performance

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club were trading at $38.82 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BJ's Wholesale Club is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.