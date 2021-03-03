Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) - P/E: 7.5 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) - P/E: 6.22 Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 0.16 Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) - P/E: 6.46 KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) - P/E: 9.96

Most recently, Tutor Perini reported earnings per share at 0.69, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.72. Tutor Perini does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Capital Product Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q3 and is now 0.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.2%, which has decreased by 1.06% from last quarter's yield of 5.26%.

This quarter, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.65 in Q2 and is now -0.02. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Worthington Industries saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.64 in Q1 to 0.95 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.75% from 2.65% in the previous quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.77, which has increased by 16.67% compared to Q2, which was 0.66. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 12.0%, which has decreased by 3.62% from 15.62% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.