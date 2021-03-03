 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:44am   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.21
  2. Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 6.02
  3. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.16
  4. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.72
  5. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.06

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.25, which has decreased by 158.14% compared to Q2, which was 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto has been featured as a value stock. Central Puerto's Q3 EPS sits at 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.46, which has decreased by 57.8% compared to Q2, which was 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from last quarter's yield of 6.26%.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.06. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CREG + CEPU)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com