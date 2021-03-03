Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.21 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 6.02 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.16 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.72 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.06

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.25, which has decreased by 158.14% compared to Q2, which was 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto has been featured as a value stock. Central Puerto's Q3 EPS sits at 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.46, which has decreased by 57.8% compared to Q2, which was 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from last quarter's yield of 6.26%.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 1.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.06. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.