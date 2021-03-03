Wendy's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 112.50% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $474,317,000 rose by 11.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $476,390,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.67 and $0.69.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irwendys.com%2F&eventid=2947700&sessionid=1&key=DEF8A77B592058CF5723294C176E819A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.91

Company's 52-week low was at $6.82

Price action over last quarter: down 3.56%

Company Description

Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's. The company operates in three segments namely Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendy's are known for its hamburger sandwiches in the United States and Canada. Other than sandwiches, their menu also offers chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids' meals. Wendy's are also present in various other foreign countries and U.S. territories. Revenues are generated from sales at own restaurants as well as from franchise-related royalties, rents, and fees from Wendy's. The majority of the revenue is generated from Wendy's U.S. segment.