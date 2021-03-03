 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Patterson Companies Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.40% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $1,551,000,000 up by 6.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Patterson Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pattersoncompanies.com%2F&eventid=2864829&sessionid=1&key=F3573A9C65F26A8C015DD38F9DF1F6BF&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.88

Company's 52-week low was at $12.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.16%

Company Overview

Patterson is a leading dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health. The firm offers dental and veterinary practice management products, including office software products, technical, financial, and educational services, primarily to two highly fragmented market segments throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company began as a dental distributor in 1877 and expanded to become a major supplier of animal health products to vets and production companies through an acquisition of Animal Health International in 2015. Patterson also has a presence in the U.K. animal health market.

 

