CECO Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.74% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $82,930,000 decreased by 7.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,430,000.

Looking Ahead

CECO Environmental hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CECO Environmental hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1826/40019

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.00

Company's 52-week low was at $3.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.88%

Company Description

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial and other niche markets. The company operates through Energy Solutions segment which serves the energy market, by offering efficient solutions and technologies to keep the world clean and safe. Industrial Solutions segment Serves the industrial pollution control market by offerings solutions of air pollution control technologies that enable its customers to reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy consumption, minimize waste and meet compliance targets for toxic emissions, fumes, and industrial odors. Fluid Handling Solutions segment offers pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations.