OneSpaWorld: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 366.67% year over year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $3,831,000 decreased by 97.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,460,000.

Outlook

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143588

Price Action

52-week high: $12.93

Company's 52-week low was at $2.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.52%

Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.