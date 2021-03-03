A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones fell more than 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO), and Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO).

The ADP national employment report for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, while US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. The ISM's services index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 202 points to 31,560.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 21.50 points at 3,889.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 71 points to 13,126.25.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 28,719,620 with around 516,600 deaths. India reported a total of at least 11,139,510 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 10,646,920 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.8% to trade at $63.80 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.7% to trade at $60.76 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute, on Tuesday, reported a rise of 7.356 million barrels in crude oil inventories for the week ending February 26. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.4% and STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.8%, German DAX 30 gained 0.8% while London's FTSE 100 rose 1%. French government budget deficit increased to EUR 21.9 billion in January from EUR 20 billion in the year-ago month.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.51%, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed 1.95% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%, while India’s BSE Sensex rose 2.3%. Indian services PMI rose to 55.3 in February from 52.8 in the prior month, while China’s services PMI dipped to a ten-month low of 51.5 for February. Japanese services PMI rose to 46.3 in February from a final reading of 46.1 a month earlier, while Hong Kong’s private sector PMI increased to 50.0 in February from 47.8 in January. The Australian GDP increased 3.1% qoq in the fourth quarter, while services PMI fell to 53.4 in February from 55.6 in the prior month.

Broker Recommendation

KeyBanc upgraded Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announces $518 price target.

Roku shares rose 2.4% to $399.18 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings forecast.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is purchasing Curv, a technology firm, engaged in the secure storage of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, CoinDesk reported.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend.

