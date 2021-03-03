5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.7% to $98.25 in after-hours trading.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Ross Stores shares fell 4.8% to $111.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. American Eagle shares gained 1% to $25.35 in after-hours trading.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. Big 5 Sporting shares climbed 6% to $15.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings forecast. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.7% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.
