5 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2021

(NASDAQ: ROST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Ross Stores shares fell 4.8% to $111.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. American Eagle shares gained 1% to $25.35 in after-hours trading.

