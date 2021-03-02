 Skip to main content

Monroe Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 32.43% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $12,552,000 decreased by 30.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,830,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.05

52-week low: $3.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.37%

Company Overview

Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $3-35 million, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.

 

