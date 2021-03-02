Darling Ingredients: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 51.09% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,020,000,000 rose by 18.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $905,190,000.

Guidance

Darling Ingredients hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $72.85

52-week low: $10.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 54.41%

Company Overview

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers, and other specialty products. In addition, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments: feed ingredients (majority of revenue), food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses, and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its sales from customers in North America.