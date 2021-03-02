Recap: Sterling Construction Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) decreased 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.09% year over year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $347,228,000 higher by 0.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $340,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Sterling Construction Co Sees FY21 Sales $1.46B-$1.49B Vs. $1.46B Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.49

Company's 52-week low was at $6.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.01%

Company Description

Sterling Construction Co Inc is a construction company specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects. The company operates in three reportable segments namely, Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, and others. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. Specialty Services includes the services which are provided to the large, blue-chip companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, and warehousing, energy, mixed-use, and multi-family sectors. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Heavy Civil segment.