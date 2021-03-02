Recap: FedNat Holding Q4 Earnings

Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 566.67% over the past year to ($1.96), which beat the estimate of ($2.65).

Revenue of $63,200,000 declined by 33.61% year over year, which missed the estimate of $82,820,000.

Looking Ahead

FedNat Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.67

Company's 52-week low was at $4.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.67%

Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co is a provider of property and liability insurance products in the United States. It offers underwriting services to homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The segments of the company are Homeowners, Automobile and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Homeowners segment. The Homeowners line of business consists of the homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business.