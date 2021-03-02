NV5 Global: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) moved lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.12% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $161,178,000 rose by 20.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $159,560,000.

Looking Ahead

NV5 Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NV5 Global hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.nv5.com%2F&eventid=2947553&sessionid=1&key=510D686F47E0FD4C80C05BF912299D26®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $109.39

Company's 52-week low was at $27.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.95%

Company Overview

NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the energy, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial and residential markets. It helps clients with plan, design, build, test, certify, and manages a wide variety of projects. The company provides a wide range of services, including, construction quality assurance, surveying, and mapping, design, consulting, program and construction management, permitting, planning, and compliance certification. The operating business segments are Infrastructure and Building, Technology & Sciences. The maximum revenue derives from the Infrastructure segment.