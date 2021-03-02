Urban Outfitters: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,088,000,000 declined by 6.98% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Urban Outfitters hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fd34jazh

Price Action

52-week high: $35.55

52-week low: $12.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.12%

Company Profile

Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, Terrain, and Bhldn brands. The firm also sells products through e-commerce, catalogs, its Nuuly clothing rental business, and approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors. Urban Outfitters was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia.