Box: Q4 Earnings Insights

March 02, 2021 4:20pm  
March 02, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 214.29% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $198,913,000 higher by 8.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $196,540,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $0.16 and $0.17.

Q1 revenue expected between $200,000,000 and $201,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxinvestorrelations.com%2F&eventid=2947568&sessionid=1&key=C5CA6363E7922E23585A35E86FB22C30&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.09

52-week low: $8.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.26%

Company Profile

Box was founded in 2005 as a natively built cloud file sync and sharing provider for enterprises. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Since the company's IPO in 2015, it has introduced seven new products, including Box Governance, Box Relay, and Box KeySafe, in an effort to extend its services beyond commoditized cloud storage and add ancillary tools like workflow and governance that make the Box platform more integral to organizations.

 

