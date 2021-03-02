 Skip to main content

Looking Into Akebia Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:41am   Comments
During Q4, Akebia Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:AKBA) reported sales totaled $56.70 million. Despite a 47.01% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $85.40 million. In Q3, Akebia Therapeutics brought in $59.99 million in sales but lost $58.09 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Akebia Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.34%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Akebia Therapeutics's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Akebia Therapeutics reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.6/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.4/share.

 

