Yext Earnings Preview

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Yext's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Yext's loss per share to be near $0.08 on sales of $89.09 million. Yext reported a loss of $0.12 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $81.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 33.33% increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 9.48% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.12 -0.12 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.07 -0.10 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 87.19 M 85.15 M 84.27 M 80.16 M Revenue Actual 89.06 M 88.06 M 85.35 M 81.38 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Yext were trading at $18.04 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Yext is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.