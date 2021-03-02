Earnings Preview for OptiNose

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting OptiNose's loss per share to be near $0.46 on sales of $17.93 million. In the same quarter last year, OptiNose announced EPS of $0.58 on revenue of $11.08 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 20.69%. Sales would be up 61.81% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the OptiNose's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.56 -0.65 -0.62 EPS Actual -0.43 -0.56 -0.63 -0.58 Revenue Estimate 14.28 M 9.74 M 7.84 M 11.67 M Revenue Actual 15.44 M 10.27 M 7.06 M 11.08 M

Stock Performance

Shares of OptiNose were trading at $4.01 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OptiNose is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.