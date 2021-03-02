A Preview Of Barrett Business Services's Earnings

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Barrett Business Services EPS is expected to be around $0.64, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $229.87 million. Barrett Business Services EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.51. Sales were $245.15 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 57.62%. Revenue would be down 6.23% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.47 0.82 -0.29 1.28 EPS Actual 2.40 1.51 -0.45 1.51 Revenue Estimate 224.72 M 192.93 M 228.40 M 252.45 M Revenue Actual 227.51 M 201.03 M 219.10 M 245.15 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Barrett Business Services is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.