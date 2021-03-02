Earnings Preview: American Eagle Outfitters

On Wednesday, March 03, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for American Eagle Outfitters is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $1.28 billion. In the same quarter last year, American Eagle Outfitters reported EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $1.31 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.7% decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 2.66% from the same quarter last year. American Eagle Outfitters's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 -0.16 -0.22 0.36 EPS Actual 0.35 -0.03 -0.84 0.37 Revenue Estimate 1.03 B 847.79 M 656.75 M 1.27 B Revenue Actual 1.03 B 883.51 M 551.69 M 1.31 B

Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters were trading at $26.21 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.