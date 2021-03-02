5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 1.94 M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) - P/E: 6.21 Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) - P/E: 5.32 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) - P/E: 4.57 PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) - P/E: 8.78

Cannae Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 5.8, which has increased by 302.78% compared to Q3, which was 1.44. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, M/I Homes reported earnings per share at 2.95, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.51. M/I Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Live Ventures has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.45, which has increased by 37.45% compared to Q4, which was 2.51. Live Ventures does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.61, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, PulteGroup reported earnings per share at 1.49, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.22%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 1.35% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.