 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.82
  2. Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) - P/E: 8.96
  3. Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 9.26
  4. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.08
  5. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 8.75

Most recently, China Index Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.1. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nortech Systems saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.05 in Q2 to -0.35 now. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Synnex reported earnings per share at 5.21, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 3.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.34% from 1.26% last quarter.

Most recently, Inpixon reported earnings per share at -0.13, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.21. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.15, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.13%, which has increased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 1.95%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (HBB + CIH)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
4 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com