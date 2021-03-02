Recap: Kopin Q4 Earnings
Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) moved higher by 13.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 122.22% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).
Revenue of $13,922,000 up by 59.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,330,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 02, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143392
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $13.62
52-week low: $0.19
Price action over last quarter: Up 604.05%
Company Overview
Kopin Corp is a developer, manufacturer and seller of components, subassemblies, head-worn and hand-held systems. It serves for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training and simulation military applications and others. The company's product portfolio includes LCD; ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon devices (FLCoS); Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Europe and Other Countries.
