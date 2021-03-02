Recap: Orchard Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.09% year over year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $60,000.

Guidance

Orchard Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Orchard Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $13.09

52-week low: $3.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.48%

Company Description

Orchard Therapeutics PLC is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. It operates in three geographic regions: the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. Orchard Rx is focusing on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, used for the treatment of ADA-SCID five lentiviral product candidates.